Parking Enforcement to Return in July

You’re going to want to start minding parking meters again since San Diego will resume its parking enforcement beginning July.

Due to the stay-at-home orders that were issued because of the coronavirus pandemic, America’s Finest City suspended citations for most parking spots as of March 16. However, the city will return to enforcing all parking regulations on July 1.

The first two weeks of July will serve as a grace period in which violators will be given written warnings. After that, fines will be issued to any corresponding citations beginning July 15.

“As the City begins to take careful and measured steps to reopen, we need to make sure parking enforcement, especially in our business districts, allows for a healthy flow of customers, ensures accessibility and reinvests back into our communities,” Deputy Chief Operating Officer Erik Caldwell said in a statement.

Those who violate streets sweeping, time limits, metered parking and yellow commercial zones will once again be fined when the enforcement begins.