Parents share message at vigil celebrating North County teen killed in e-bike crash

Parents of an Encinitas teenager who was killed last week while riding his e-bike spoke publicly about their son Tuesday for the first time since his death.

Hundreds of his friends and classmates showed up to celebrate the life and legacy of Brodee Champlain-Kingman, a 15-year-old freshman at San Dieguito Academy.

His friends spoke at length about his impact on them.

"Not only did Brodee challenge me in sports, he challenged me academically," friend Jack Fredricks said.

"His persistent dedication to friendship is something truly rare to find,' friend Shreyas Dillon added.

But perhaps his best friend has a memory only mothers can share.

"When I gave birth to him, it’s the first time I cried happy tears and they really haven’t stopped since," his mother Clare Champlain said.

By most accounts, Brodee was what some might call a renaissance teen. He taught himself Japanese at 11, he was a gourmet cook, and while still just a freshman was preparing to take his SAT test.

"He used every hour of his short life so well. He really did," Champlain said. “It’s the only thing keeping me going. I know my son’s loss is felt so large and he’s just touched so many people."

"Brodee had a special way making people feel safe, seen and heard," Brodee's father Roy Kingman said.

NBC 7's Dave Summers heard from people who knew the teenager best.

As grateful as Champlain is for all the heartfelt sympathy, she wanted the people to leave the vigil with one thing on their mind: e-bike safety training and she encouraged the schools and the public to participate.

While the San Dieguito Union High School District provides bike safety resources at each school, spokesperson Miquel Jacobs said not every school requires e-bike registration, which requires passing a safety class.

"My son had his helmet on, my son signaled, he did every single thing right and we are still here. It has to change," Champlain said.

Jacobs said San Dieguito Academy doesn't require e-bike registration or safety classes.

"Everybody is in such a hurry. For the sake of your families and friends and our beloved children please slow down," Kingman said, pleading with the crowd.

"Seeing two children without their helmets buckled as I drove in here today rips me apart," Champlain said.

Brodee was a beloved friend and student, evident by the 300-plus people that show up for a few final words.

"Brodee, your impact on all of our lives was no small thing. For that we will remember you forever," friend Tyler Shaw said.

"Thank you, Brodee, for the two wonderful years of our friendship," friend Gaven Barnes said.

Champlain said her son’s final act was the donation of vital organs. She said she is proud his heart will help preserve the life of another.