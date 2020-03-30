Palomar Health Asks Public for Homemade Mask Donations

Got a needle and thread? How about some free time? If so, a North County hospital network wants to put you to work.

The Palomar Health network, which operates facilities from Poway to San Marcos, put out a call Monday for volunteers to sew cloth masks for healthcare workers. They were asking for 5,00 by Tuesday.

If you have time to make some masks, visit Palomar Health’s website for instructions. https://www.palomarhealthfoundation.org/palomar-health-foundation/how-you-can-make-a-difference/donate-a-mask

Once completed, masks can be mailed or dropped off Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2227 Enterprise, Street in Escondido.

Questions regarding the project can be directed toward Margaret Mertens at (442) 281-4074 or Margaret.Mertens@palomarhealth.org, or Alex Arana at (760) 739-2961 or Alex.Arana@palomarhealth.org.



Palomar Health asks anyone who feels sick not to participate. All masks will be washed when they are received.