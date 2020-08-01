Palomar College to Continue with Remote Learning for Fall Semester

The majority of classes at Palomar College will continue in a remote setting this fall because of the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region, the college announced Friday.

The college said the uptick in COVID-19 cases in California brought new challenges to safely reopen campus.

“Protecting our students, faculty and staff is our top priority as we navigate the dynamic conditions of this health crisis,” said Interim Superintendent/President Dr. Jack Kahn. “Palomar will continue to deliver stellar instruction in a remote learning format as we support students in pursuing their goals.”

Some classes will still resume in-person instruction. Emergency Medical Education (EME) and Fire and Police Academies will continue meeting with health screening procedures already in place. The nursing program will resume in-person classes in the fall. Also, a handful of Microbiology labs will also meet in person for nursing students to meet the prerequisite, the college said.

All other classes will remain online.

New online programs are also launching this fall, the college said. The new classes are:

Cybersecurity

Data Analytics

Public Relations

Alcohol and Other Drug Studies

Social Work and Human Services

Child Development—Child and Family Services

Child Development—School Age Assistant

Child Development—Associate Teacher

Medical Professions Preparation (non-credit)

All students and staff who come to campus will be screened for body temperature and COVID-19 symptoms. Facial coverings and social distancing are strictly enforced.