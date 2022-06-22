MLB

Padres Sweep Diamondbacks, San Diego Beats Arizona 10-4 To Stay Hot

Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park the San Diego Padres completed a 3-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 10-4 win.

The San Diego Padres are a "sweeping" sensation.

The Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 to complete a 3-game series sweep.

Jurickson Profar was the star player for the Padres with 4 hits, 2 runs scored and 2 rbi's.

Jurickson had plenty of company as an offensive star, including rookie Jose Azocar. The Padres right fielder had his first 3-hit game in Major League Baseball and fell a home run shy of the cycle.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tuesday night's hero in extra innings, Jorge Alfaro again had a big hit, today it was a solo homer deep into left field in the 6th inning.

The Padres scored 4 runs in the 1st inning against Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner, then 2 more in the 2nd inning.

The game featured the return of 2 prominent Padres.

Local

Callahan Institute of the Arts 1 hour ago

North County Dance Instructor Accused of Molesting, Drugging Teen Students

SANDAG 2 hours ago

San Diego Mulls Implementing Jail Alternatives for Low-Level Offenders

Manager Bob Melvin returned to the dugout after being out since June 11th due to Covid protocols. Pitcher Mike Clevinger made his first start since returning from Covid protocols. Clevinger pitched 4 innings and gave up just 1 run.

The Padres went 6-5 in the 11 games that Melvin missed.

The Padres now carry a 3 game win streak into a 4-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies which starts Thursday night at Petco Park.

This article tagged under:

MLBSan Diego PadresBob MelvinJurickson ProfarArizona Diamondbacks
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us