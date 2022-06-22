Padres Sweep Diamondbacks, San Diego Beats Arizona 10-4 To Stay Hot

The San Diego Padres are a "sweeping" sensation.

The Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 to complete a 3-game series sweep.

Jurickson Profar was the star player for the Padres with 4 hits, 2 runs scored and 2 rbi's.

Jurickson had plenty of company as an offensive star, including rookie Jose Azocar. The Padres right fielder had his first 3-hit game in Major League Baseball and fell a home run shy of the cycle.

Tuesday night's hero in extra innings, Jorge Alfaro again had a big hit, today it was a solo homer deep into left field in the 6th inning.

The Padres scored 4 runs in the 1st inning against Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner, then 2 more in the 2nd inning.

The game featured the return of 2 prominent Padres.

Manager Bob Melvin returned to the dugout after being out since June 11th due to Covid protocols. Pitcher Mike Clevinger made his first start since returning from Covid protocols. Clevinger pitched 4 innings and gave up just 1 run.

The Padres went 6-5 in the 11 games that Melvin missed.

The Padres now carry a 3 game win streak into a 4-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies which starts Thursday night at Petco Park.