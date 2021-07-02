Padres Late Comeback Falls Short in Extra Innings in Philadelphia

Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is starting the All-Star Game. Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler is going to join him on that roster.

Wheeler was fantastic in a 4-3 win over the Friars on Friday night in Philadelphia, even though he didn't get the win because the Phillies have arguably the worst bullpen of the century.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The only extra-base hit the Padres got off Wheeler came courtesy of Tatis, a 4th inning double to right-centerfield. Other than that he allowed just three singles and didn't walk anyone while striking out nine in 7.2 shutout innings.

Padres starter Chris Paddack had a rough first inning, giving up hits to the first two batters he faced. They both scored on RBI groundouts to make it 2-0 Phillies. After that Paddack retired 13 straight batters. The only other run he allowed came on a solo homer to Didi Gregorius in 7.0 innings.

However, Philly's bullpen has been their biggest weakness all year. Jose Alvarado tried to close it out and committed two sins:

He walked the leadoff hitter and left a fastball over the plate to Tatis Jr.

Jake Cronenworth drew the walk and scored when Tatis turned around a 99 MPH heater from Jose Alvarado for a double to left-center to get San Diego on the board. Trent Grisham drew a walk, prompting Phillies manager Joe Girardi to get another reliever.

Ranger Suarez entered and got Eric Hosmer to ground out, moving the runners up. With two outs and rain starting to really come down Jurickson Profar smoked a double down the left field line that tied it 3-3. It was the 22nd blown save of the season for the Phillies, far and away the most in baseball.

In the 10th, it was the Padres' relievers turn to falter. Austin Adams gave up a booming double to Brad Miller that scored Andrew McCutchen and set off the fireworks early in Philadelphia.

On Saturday afternoon Yu Darvish gets the ball against former Padres draftee Zach Eflin.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.