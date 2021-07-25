Padres Finish Road Trip With Lopsided Loss

Yu Darvish didn't throw poorly but wasn't his All-Star self. The offense never really got clicking. Two relievers made a couple of costly mistakes.

All-in-all, it was one of "those days" for the Padres.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Friars lost to the Marlins 9-3 on Sunday in Miami, giving the Marlins a split of their 4-game series despite the Padres winning the first two.

San Diego had a lead twice but never kept it for more than an inning. Eric Hosmer drove in Tommy Pham with a 2nd inning single to make it 1-0. In the 3rd inning Darvish gave up an opposite-field homer to Deven Marrero that tied things up.

Manny Machado hit a big fly of his own in the 4th inning, the first time he's gone deep in the Major Leagues in his home town, to make it 2-1. In the bottom half Brian Anderson hit another opposite-field homer that snuck over the wall. Neither ball looked like it had enough to leave the yard when it left the bat.

"I was a bit surprised (that they went out)," says Darvish. "Both of the home runs, if you look at the exit velos, they're not necessarily home run type of velos."

Marrero's shot was 95.6 MPH off the bat while Anderson's was a pedestrian 93.5 MPH. Neither of those numbers usually end up in the seats but they both were able to steer them to one of the shortest parts of the park.

After that, the Padres offense was stymied while the Marlins got a couple more big innings. Miami plated a pair against Darvish in the 5th on a double by Magneuris Sierra and a single by Starling Marte. Darvish was done after giving up four runs on five hits with six strikeouts in 5.0 innings.

Austin Adams came on and was not sharp. Adams gave up two hits and walked two while only recording one out. He was replaced by Nabil Crismatt with a couple of runners on. He immediately gave up a 3-run homer to Lewis Brinson to cap a 5-run inning.

Brian O'Grady hit a solo homer in the 9th for the final run of the day.

Also of note, Wil Myers did not play. Manager Jayce Tingler says the right fielder's hamstring tightened up on Saturday night so he kept Myers out on Sunday for precautionary reasons.

The Padres finish their 10-game, 10-day road trip with a 5-4 record and one game still outstanding. San Diego comes home for a welcome day off on Monday before starting a quick 2-game set at Petco Park with the Oakland A's on Tuesday night at Petco Park.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.