Pacific Surfliner, Metrolink to resume service from San Diego to Orange counties Monday

The rail line through San Clemente is set to reopen passenger rail service on Monday nearly two months after it was closed due to the January floods that caused some debris to fall on the track, the Orange County Transportation Authority announced.

The rail line will resume service on Monday, March 25 as emergency work to build a 200ft catchment wall to protect the tracks from falling debris from the hillside above is wrapping up this week, OCTA said.

This means trains operating to and from San Diego will no longer require a bus connection between Irvine and Oceanside and 10 daily round trips will once again operate between Los Angeles and San Diego.

Full passenger rail service will return through #SanClemente beginning Mon., March 25! Metrolink trains will once again operate to #Oceanside & Pacific Surfliner trains will operate without bus connections to #SanDiego. Details: https://t.co/Oz0hSfL0rb pic.twitter.com/WD9ndQlEqy — OCTA (@goOCTA) March 19, 2024

Metrolink passengers are asked to look for the latest updates on train schedules, here. Pacific Surfliner passengers are asked to visit this webpage for updated train schedules.

