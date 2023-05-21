Pacific Highlands Ranch Residents Frustrated Over Disarray of Local Community Park

Visitors to the Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park, many of which are nearby residents, are now looking for answers a little more than four years after the community park in their neighborhood opened, after the park has fallen into obvious disarray.

The 13.5 acre park opened in April 2019 and promised San Diegans of all ages, and their pets, a place to enjoy. Now several areas of the park are closed and not usable, and frustration is growing.

Areas of the park that are not affected by the closures, are not necessarily usable as downed trees block walkways and picnic tables and the weeds are so overgrown, passing through is difficult. According to people who live nearby, the park now looks very uninviting.

"You can see the perimeter is full of overgrowth that make this place super uninviting, unsightly and most importantly unsafe," resident Pauline France told NBC 7, adding, "weeds galore. You're not able to make use of the basic offerings of the park such as the picnic tables or grilling areas."

"It looks like there could be snakes in there, it looks dangerous for little kids to be here," resident Sharone Yedid shared with NBC7.

Bill Glassman was one of the first residents to move into the neighborhood and loved having a park nearby offering so many amenities. They opened the park several months after he moved in he recalled, before listing off several issues that have now popped up with the park.

"What I'd like to see is it come back to life the way it was originally," Glassman shared.

The park is now a far cry from what the park used to be. The main five-acre turf field area of the park is currently surrounded by chain-link fencing with laminated signage that reads "FIELD CLOSED for renovation. NO TRESSPASSING" below a City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department logo.

Nate Goecke/NBC 7 San Diego Signage attached to fencing surrounding field at Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park. (Nate Goecke/NBC 7 San Diego)

"It is a vital part of the community because its an area where we’re supposed to be able to gather and get together and enjoy quality time, but currently its not really happening," resident Pauline France told NBC 7.

"I don't know what's up with this fence, when it came up, how long its gonna be here," Yedid shared

Even the basketball courts are barricaded by temporary plastic fencing and two signs that appear to normally be used for traffic control or construction signage.

"The basketball court has been closed for many months now with no indication of it opening any time soon if its going to open at all," France noted.

Nate Goecke/NBC 7 San Diego Temporary closure barricades at entrance of Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park's basketball courts. (Nate Goecke/NBC 7 San Diego)

Even the park's centerpiece remains closed off, leaving neighbors confused.

"It looks like the grass is doing great now so maybe they could take [the fence] down maybe they could come clean up I don't know, its disappointing though cause nobody’s here now," Yedid shared, wanting answers.

Residents say they are now at the point where even a simple fix would do.

"Trim the weeds, let us use the resources that we’re supposed to be able to use," France said.

NBC 7 reached out to the City of San Diego for comment, however, a response has not been received as of Sunday night.