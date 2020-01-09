OnFriar Podcast: Stammen and … Anyone Else?

The Padres brought back Craig Stammen.

San Diego baseball fans are still waiting to see if the Friars can add any starting pitchers to the rotation or if A.J. Preller is content to go into the season with what he has in place already. So on this week's OnFriar Podcast NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson speculate on whether or not the Padres are going to add any more pieces.

If so, when? At which position? Will it be a pitcher or are the position players still in flux?

Plus we have a big announcement from our sponsor (the good folks at Oggi's) and give a primer for Padres FanFest.