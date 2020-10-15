OnFriar Podcast: Padres G.M. Talks Elbows, Expectations and Extensions

The Padres had a heck of a season, but they're still not on the same level as the division-rival Dodgers. Or are they?

Had their top two starters been available we might have seen a very different NLDS result. In this week's OnFriar Podcast, we get an injury update on Mike Clevinger and Dinelson Lamet straight from the mouth of Padres general Manager A.J. Preller, who also talks about his (surprisingly short) off-season to-do list and where negotiating a long-term deal with Fernando Tatis Jr. ranks on it.

Hosts Derek Togerson and Todd Strain also play a musical game, choosing songs that should define the off-seasons for several Padres players. Let us know what you think and what songs you'd choose for a very optimistic Padres off-season on social media (@DerekNBCSD and @TODDSTRAINNBCSD on Twitter).

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.