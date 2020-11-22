One Person Shot near Linda Vista Community Park

One person was shot Sunday, possibly in the head, near the Linda Vista Community Park, San Diego Police said.

The shooting was reported at around 11:10 a.m. as a soccer game was going on in the park. Police say the person was apparently shot near the handball courts.

People also reported hearing gunshots at the skate park nearby. Police are unclear if the person who was shot was there for the soccer game.

No information was released on the person's condition or on the suspect(s)description.

Police describe the possible suspects car as a small Ford 4-door sedan.

No other information was available.

