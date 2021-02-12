One Officer Injured Responding to Battery Incident in Downtown

One officer was injured after responding to a battery incident in downtown Friday night, San Diego Police said.

Officers were responding to a report of a person jumping on multiple vehicles at a Motel 6 located on 2400 Pacific Hwy. The person was making statements alluding to wanting to die by suicide, SDPD officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

Once officers arrived on the scene they went to a "cover now" incident where the officer needed immediate backup, Jamsetjee said.

The person was tasered and arrested. One officer was injured and later transferred to a local hospital, Jamsetjee said.

No information was released on the officer's injuries.

No other information was available.

