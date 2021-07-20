One Dead in Crash Along Camino Del Rio South in Mission Valley

One person died in a two-car crash on Camino Del Rio North in Mission Valley on Tuesday, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson confirmed.

The deadly crash happened just before 4 p.m. on a bend along Camino Del Rio in between Interstate 15 and I-805.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries, SDFD said.

SkyRanger 7 flew over the scene and spotted two vehicles with apparent front-end damage disabled near the middle of the two-lane road. Investigators have not determined the cause of the collision.

Check back for updates to this story.