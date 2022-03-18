Politically Speaking

On Politically Speaking This Week: War in Ukraine, Abortion Access in California and More

Politically Speaking is airing on Saturday, March 19 at 4:30 p.m. and on Sunday, March 20 at 9 a.m. on NBC 7

By NBC 7 Staff

In this week's Politically Speaking, San Diego's U.S. Representatives react to Ukraine's president's plea for help, Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins looks to expand abortion access in California, meet the candidates running for Assembly in the 80th District and NBC 7's Priya Sridhar spoke with two San Diegans who traveled to Ukraine to help out refugees.

Politically Speaking

Catch up on previous episodes of Politically Speaking below:

Politically Speaking Jan 8

WATCH: On Politically Speaking This Week, County Testing Sites, City Workers Vaccine Mandate and More

Politically Speaking Dec 19, 2021

WATCH: This Week's Politically Speaking on Measure E Blocked, January 6th Committee and More

Tune in to NBC 7 on Saturday, March 19 at 4:30 p.m. and on Sunday, March 20 at 9 a.m. to catch the latest episode. Following the airing of Politically Speaking, the segments will be posted below.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Politically Speaking
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us