WATCH: This Week's Politically Speaking on Measure E Blocked, January 6th Committee and More

In this week's Politically Speaking, NBC 7's Priya Sridhar talks with U.S. Reps. Issa and Juan Vargas as they respond to Meadows contempt charges. Also, she explains how California Pork prices could potentially go up. And she talks with veterans who demand American leaders to take action to help out Afghan evacuees who helped the U.S. in Afghanistan.

U.S. Reps. Issa and Vargas Respond to Meadows Contempt Charges.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

California Pork prices could potentially go up. NBC 7’s political reporter Priya Sridhar takes us to Nevada to explain Prop 12.

Veterans demand American leaders take action to help Afghan evacuees who helped U.S. in Afghanistan.

A San Diego Judge Ruled the Midway Area cannot build over 30 foot buildings.