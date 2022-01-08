Politically Speaking

This Week on Politically Speaking: County Testing Sites, City Workers Vaccine Mandate and More

Politically Speaking is airing on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 4:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. on NBC 7

By NBC 7 Staff

In this week's Politically Speaking, NBC 7's Priya Sridhar talks with Mayor Todd Gloria to discuss the next steps for unvaccinated city workers. Also, she talks with Supervisor Nathan Fletcher where he addresses the demand for COVID-19 testing in the county. And she talks to both U.S. representatives, Mike Levin and Sara Jacobs as they reflect on the deadly insurrection.


Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking
