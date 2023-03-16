Padres

On Friar Podcast: Taking the Good with the Bad at the WBC and a Potential Monster Season for Soto

Juan Soto's performance in the WBC could be a foreshadowing into his 2023 season form in a Padres uniform.

Some familiar faces are returning to the Padres from the WBC – where one particular star continued to turn heads. Derek and Darnay discussed the good from the World Baseball Classic: Juan Soto mashing, as well as the not so good: Yu Darvish’s odd appearance, and the ugly: a disappointing sight for an MLB star. The guys discuss the Edwin Diaz injury.

They also ponder Joe Musgrove’s status, the state of his toe, and how it all impacts the rotation. Plus some thoughts on a terrifying top of the lineup, and a potential monster seasons for Soto and Jake Cronenworth.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

