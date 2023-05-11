Padres

On Friar Podcast: Melvin Frustrated, Padres Sputter Into Series With Dodgers

The Padres are coming off two straight series losses, what can they do to turn it around with another series against the Dodgers on the horizon?

After dropping four of five and two straight against the Twins Bob Melvin aired his grievances. Derek and Darnay discuss a team that needs a new approach at the plate. Derek takes a look at some telling trends. Why have they struggled so much in big spots? And how come this uber-talented team can't ever get on a roll? Plus some thoughts on their second showdown with the Dodgers.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

