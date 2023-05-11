On Friar Podcast: Melvin Frustrated, Padres Sputter Into Series With Dodgers

After dropping four of five and two straight against the Twins Bob Melvin aired his grievances. Derek and Darnay discuss a team that needs a new approach at the plate. Derek takes a look at some telling trends. Why have they struggled so much in big spots? And how come this uber-talented team can't ever get on a roll? Plus some thoughts on their second showdown with the Dodgers.
