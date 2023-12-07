On Friar: How the Juan Soto trade went down and what it means for the rest of the Padres off-season

Trading Juan Soto to the Yankees was the first and certainly the largest domino to fall in the Padres off-season. But it will definitely not be the last.

The deal for five players cleared a bunch of payroll space that now offers a litany of intriguing possibilities. Adding another pitcher? Signing Ha-Seong Kim's old buddy to play outfield? It's all on the table.

In the latest OnFriar Podcast, NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Todd Strain break down the fit for all five of the new guys ... the rationale for making the deal ... and what the Padres will be doing now that they have some badly needed financial flexibility.

