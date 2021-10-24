UCSD

Officials ID UCSD Student Who Died After Falling From Bathroom Window

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

An oddly shaped building stands on a green hill with a cloudy sky.
Joe Little, NBC 7

Officials have identified a UCSD student who died after reportedly falling from a bathroom window on Saturday.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner identified the student as 18-year-old, Aaron Fan.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On Saturday, Fan had been at a party in a room on the 8th floor of a dorm on campus. A campus officer then came by the room to report a noise complaint and Fan was seen entering a bathroom. A while later, witnesses saw Fan fall out of the bathroom window down to the ground below, according to the Medical Examiner's report.

Paramedics responded and transported Fan to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with multiple injuries. Unfortunately, Fan was later pronounced dead.

Local

San Diego County Oct 6

Latest Coronavirus Updates: FDA Approves Expanding US Booster Campaign

San Diego Police Department 14 hours ago

Man Hit and Killed by Car on Chollas Parkway, Driver Flees

On Saturday, UCSD released the following statement following the incident but did not provide any further details.

It is with a heavy heart that UC San Diego shares we lost a member of the Muir College community overnight. As we work to better understand the circumstances, we ask to respect the privacy of our student’s family.

The death comes on a weekend when the university was celebrating homecoming.

No other information was released.

This article tagged under:

UCSDdeathUniversity of California-San DiegoMuir College
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us