1 Shot in Otay Mesa Officer-Involved Shooting

One person was shot Thursday morning during an officer-involved shooting in Otay Mesa.

Officers were responding to a homeless outreach call at about 6 a.m. on the 600 block of Beyer Way when the shooting happened, according to the San Diego Police Department. The area is south of Otay Valley Regional Park and the Otay River, approximately 7 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

The scene of the shooting is also east of Montgomery High School, where authorities set up a command post in a campus parking lot. An officer told NBC 7 that Montgomery Adult School will be postponed on Thursday, but the high school will be unaffected.

The school's start time is scheduled for 7:40 a.m. and it is unclear if the investigation will affect those hours.

SkyRanger 7 captured images of the scene following the shooting. Several SDPD vehicles were parked along Beyer Way. Other officers were parked on a road off Beyer Way, and appeared to be investigating an area of heavy vegetation.

Beyer Way was shut down near Palm Avenue and police urged residents to avoid the area. It is unclear when the road will reopen.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear. The condition of the person who was shot is unclear.