Of Bucket Hats And Bobbleheads: The OnFriar Podcast Goes 1 on 1 With Padres C.E.O. Erik Greupner

For the first time in franchise history, the Padres have to create a wait list for season tickets. That's a BIG deal. Obviously the city is smitten with their baseball team.

And the baseball team has fallen in love with their city.

In a new OnFriar Podcast, NBC 7's Derek Togerson sits down with Padres C.E.O. Erik Greupner to discuss a plethora of topics.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

On the list are, of course, what to expect at FanFest and how they came up with their long list of giveaways. They also discuss what it's like working with owner Peter Seidler and how he's able to spend the kind of money he does on the roster, what Joe Musgrove is like behind the scenes on an every day basis, and what has to happen for the Padres to win the 2023 World Series.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.