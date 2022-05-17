Oceanside Police Pull Students out of Class to Send Them to Prom

The 18-year-old walked out of the school’s office and immediately got nervous at the sight of two Oceanside Police officers. Donte Ingram doesn’t get in trouble at El Camino High School.

“You’re not in any trouble. I promise,” said a smiling Officer Jamal Daniels. “We know you’ve been working hard and trying to hang in there and getting through everything that you’re getting through. We’re really proud of you. So, you’ve actually been nominated by your school. So, on behalf of Oceanside Police Department, we’re going to help you get to prom. We’re giving you $250. So, hopefully you have a good time.”

Ingram put his hand over his mouth and then let out a yelp.

“Y’all can’t do this!” Ingram said, laughing. “You had me out here all scared!”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An Oceanside police spokeswoman said Ingram was identified for their Random Acts of Kindness program by the El Camino administration as a deserving student who likely would have struggled to get to his senior prom later this month. Ingram admitted times have been tough for him and his older brother, who is Ingram’s guardian.

“It’s definitely going to help me!” Ingram said with sigh. “Thank you, guys, so much!”

“It’s a great, cool feeling,” Daniels said. “I was definitely blessed growing up, so being able to give back to someone that isn’t as fortunate as I was, it’s the most awesome feeling in the world.”

The $250 gift will allow Ingram to rent a suit, buy a ticket to the prom and maybe get a ride.

The police spokeswoman said the departments had already helped six high schoolers with prom surprises. She said the money is part of a sizeable donation from the Wayne Fortin family, which owns Trauma Intervention Programs, an organization that provides services for trauma victims and their families.