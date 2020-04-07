Oceanside Police Department

Oceanside PD Answer ‘Call of Nicholas Turning 5’ to Celebrate Boy’s Birthday

It’s a difficult time for birthdays due to the stay at home order and inclement weather, but those odds didn’t stop a 5-year-old Oceanside boy from getting heartwarming well-wishes from his local police department.

A few Oceanside Police Department officers zipped by little Nicholas’ home in their cruisers to wish the boy a happy birthday. With their sirens on to announce their presence, the officers parked outside his home and spoke on their loud speaker for their good words.

“Nicholas, happy birthday from the Oceanside Police Department,” one officer can be heard saying in a video that captured the sweet moment. “We hope you enjoy your rainy day.”

The birthday boy donned his own police uniform and held a Paw Patrol umbrella as he soaked in the birthday wishes…and a bit of rain.

