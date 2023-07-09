Oceanside man in sheriff's custody dies at Tri-City Hospital

An inmate in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department has died at Tri-City Hospital, authorities said Sunday.

Zeke Davis, 43, died at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, sheriff's officials said. He was a resident of Oceanside.

Davis was arrested on June 28 by the Oceanside Police Department on suspicion of resisting arrest, battery on an officer and violation of a temporary restraining order. He was transported to the Vista Detention Facility for booking.

During the booking process, Davis was medically screened by sheriff's staff who determined that he should be taken to the hospital for a follow-up. Upon arrival, medical staff evaluated Davis and admitted him for a pre-existing medical condition. He was provided care and remained at the hospital until the time of his passing.

The sheriff's homicide unit will investigate the death, as is the protocol for all in-custody deaths. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office

"The San Diego Sheriff's Department extends its sympathies to the Davis family and those affected by his death," the department said in a statement. "A Sheriff's Family Liaison Officer will support the family as they deal with the loss of a loved one."