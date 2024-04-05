City of San Diego offers sneak peek of Ocean Beach Pier replacement design

The city of San Diego Friday unveiled a sneak peek at what a new Ocean Beach Pier might look like — one day before the fourth community workshop for the pier's renewal project is set to take place.

The renderings below were put together based on feedback from the public on three preliminary design concepts that were first revealed in September.

Renderings show what new Ocean Beach Pier could look like

While no final decision has been made about demolishing the existing pier, a 2018 study found that replacing it would be the best option.

The pier has been badly damaged in storms over the past few years.

"Our new pier will use the latest structural technologies and materials to withstand the marine environment, which will also have a better shape and a raised platform to handle sea level rise and the king tides we've been experiencing," Elif Cetin with the city of San Diego said on March 26.

The fourth workshop will take place at the Liberty Station Conference Center from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The city and its consultants will present the preferred design concept and seek input on pier amenities.

You can share your input on the different designs on the project's website here.

The city of San Diego released design concepts during its third community workshop for the Ocean Beach Pier Renewal Project. NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada gives us a closer look.

Three design concepts for the new Ocean Beach Pier

The renderings below were unveiled in September during the third community workshop.

1. The Braid

Ocean Beach Pier design concept 1: ‘The Braid'

2. The Remora

Ocean Beach Pier design concept 2: ‘The Remora'

3. The Squint Test

Ocean Beach Pier design concept 3: ‘The Squint Test'