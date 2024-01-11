San Diego warns of more ‘structural failure' at OB Pier, says to stay 75+ feet away

As concerning as it was in the past few years when the Ocean Beach Pier was damaged by high surf, things took a turn for the much, much worse earlier this month when the king tides took out one of the structure's supports.

Those bracketed supports every 20 or so feet that are part of the iconic pier's design do more than just look good when risk-breathing surfers shoot the pier, which is why, when a particularly brutish wave snapped one off during the last week of 2023, including its so-called hammerhead top, Obecians and engineers alike feared the worst. The waves, some possibly as high at 18 feet, kept coming, though, and before the surf returned to normal and the calendar changed to 2024, the rest of the support, called a "pile," disappeared from view.

The pier has been closed, of course, since high surf blew in and did some damage back in October, when the city made the decision to close it for the winter storm season.

At least one structural engineer, Ralph Teyssier, who is part of the Pier Task Force that is considering replacement options for the pier and whose father helped construct the pier 57 years ago, thinks that the 12,000-pound-or-so pile stump is still lurking there, anchored by cables to the bottom, and could be slamming around underwater, doing damage to its support siblings.

It's not just Teyssier who's concerned about safety. So is the city of San Diego, which released a statement warning that the damage to the pier may not be ongoing: "… it is possible that the pier could suffer additional structural failure. This could create potential hazards for anyone around the structure, both on the beach and in the water."

Per the city's municipal code, it has always been against the law for anyone to swim, wade, surf or skin dive within 75 feet of any fishing pier owned and operated by the city. In Wednesday's news release, however, the city said that bubble was not enough:

"Due to the current condition of the pier and to ensure everyone's safety, we are asking the public to stay further away from the structure than 75 feet. City staff are working to increase signage in the area surrounding the pier advising the public of the potential hazards if it is further damaged."

The city did not say exactly how much further than 75 feet.

Anybody who's ever been to OB, of course, knows that section of the city's municipal code is neither observed nor enforced (see above reference to surfers shooting the pier). Teyssier told NBC 7 that he was told by a former OB surfer that a 75-foot distance sign has been posted for decades.

"I’ve been told that seasoned surfers typically ignore it," Teyssier said. "Further out in the water, beyond the WOW café, the pier’s footprint generally 'cuts through' (dissects) the upcoming (forming) waves. As such, a skilled surfer, in order to catch the wave will position themselves as close to the pier as possible."

Last week, Teyssier share his assessment of the situation with the OB Town Council, which read, in part:

"We should all be concerned that the single pile, now holding up the entire tributary portion of the respective adjacent spans is vulnerable to buckling. It was never intended to hold that entire weight, in addition to the extreme eccentric bending load now imposed by the missing sister pile.

"After the failure of that remaining pile, progressive collapse is very likely to occur. Deck planks falling in the water will be the next part of the progressive failure. Waves crashing into the fallen planks (which will likely hinge down and hang into the water) will then put the adjacent piles, and spans, in jeopardy. Those could also easily fail. This is a safety issue that I believe needs to be addressed."

Teyssier told the council that, as a licensed engineer, he believed his "ethical and duty-bound responsibility involves informing the appropriate authorities when there is potential danger to public life and limb."

On Monday, Teyssier shared a statement with a community task force that he said he had received from Elizabeth Schroth-Nichols, the project engineer overseeing the pier for the city. She said the city was working on signage to remind the public to stay 75 feet away from the pier and that the city "will continue to keep the pier closed with strict enforcement."

Is that 75 feet going to be enough of a protective bubble, however? Teyssier agrees with the city that it would be wise to extend it.

"... a 75-foot distance is likely not relevant to a damaged pier," the structural engineer told NBC 7 on Monday.

Of most concern to Teyssier is that missing pile.

"... I don’t know if the city has removed all the loose railing (on the pier deck, as well as below) and if they have determined where the 12,000 pounds of concrete and remaining post-tension strands are currently," Teyssier said. "I think those things are important for the safety of anyone in the area of the pier, including the homeless folks that typically sleep in the boardwalk area underside of the pier – especially concerning during our typical high king tides."

The king tides, of course, returned Thursday and are expected to be bringing it again on Friday and Saturday.