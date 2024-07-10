Nurses at Rady Children's Hospital vote to authorize strike

Nurses at Rady Children’s Hospital could soon hit the picket lines. The union representing them says 95% of members voted to authorize a strike.

This doesn't mean a strike will happen. A union spokesperson tells NBC 7 they will use the authorization to fight for the nurses' demands for better pay and benefits.

"We take this responsibility very seriously and will now use this authorization to further our fight for fair pay and benefits. We will meet with our team as well as the hospital's team tomorrow," a statement from the UNOCH Teamsters Local 1699 read.

They have been negotiating with Rady for months. The nurses say they are paid less than nurses at other local hospitals.

For its part, Rady says its nurses are paid market rate and were recently offered raises.

On Tuesday, both sides told NBC 7 they have the same goals.

"We love the community that we serve. So, our goal is to get a good contract," Katie Langenstrass, a nurse told NBC 7.

"All we want to do is continue to take care of the kids in the excellent way that we always do," Chris Abe, Rady Children's Hospital VP of Operations told NBC 7.

If the nurses do leave the job, they must give the hospital ten days’ notice.

Rady tells NBC 7 that it plans to bring in quality replacement nurses with experience caring for children if a strike happens.

The union and Rady will return to the bargaining table Wednesday.