North County Pursuit Crash Ends With 1 Dead, Concerns of Chemicals in Vehicle: SDSO

Crews are responding to concerns of possible chemicals in a vehicle that was involved in a deadly pursuit early Friday in Oceanside.

The chase began some tie before 4:19 a.m. in Vista when an alarm went off near the 1900 block of Willow Ridge. Officers went to check out the scene and a chase ensued, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect vehicle later crashed into a pole at Cannon Road and Lake Boulevard in Oceanside, where the driver died at the scene. Authorities did not release the name of the deceased.

SDSO did not detail why, but said there are concerns of chemicals inside the suspect vehicle. It is unclear what kind of substances it could contain.

The investigation is ongoing.