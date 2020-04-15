North County COVID-19 Testing Site Ordered to Shut Down

A COVID-19 rapid testing site that opened in North County Monday was shut down by the county for failing to provide proof it has the necessary credentials and certifications required by State law in order to conduct the tests.

The COVID Clinic, which was started by Orange County doctor Matthew Abinante and is not affiliated with the County Public Health Department, was conducting COVID-19 tests to San Diegans from their car.

The clinic located in the MiraCosta College’s San Elijo Campus in Cardiff was charging $125 per person for the COVID-19 test and $75 for an antibody test.

No appointments or referrals were necessary for either test and they promised the results would be made available in a matter of days.

On Wednesday, the County of San Diego ordered the site to immediately cease onsite testing. Stating the site had failed, “to comply with the requirement of both the California Code of Regulations and the Health Officer Order and Emergency Regulations, to submit test results to the Public Health Officer.”

In the order sent to the President of MiraCosta College, the county states they "have concerns that COVID Clinic's testing process is not complying with State Law and therefore may not be producing reliable and verifiable results."

On Monday, the clinic had 120 people registered to be tested.

COVID Clinic has a Westminster location in Orange County, where they had up to 3,000 people tested in 10 days, said a COVID Clinic spokesperson.

There was no information on what will happen to the tests already paid for and performed.

