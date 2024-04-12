New parking meters coming to San Diego's East Village neighborhood

What to Know Parking meters will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

$1.25 per hour

Two-hour time limit

As one era ends, so another begins. As of Thursday, the City of San Diego has begun installing new parking meters in the East Village neighborhood, which will continue for several weeks.

The parking meters will eventually all be installed on several blocks in the East Village, running from Park Boulevard to the west, along Island Avenue, down 17th Street to the east and back west along K Street, according to a city spokesperson.

Some metered parking already exists in the area, as indicated by the green lines on the map below. Yellow lines indicate areas of new parking meters.

The City of San Diego has begun installing new parking meters on these streets in the East Village neighborhood. (City of San Diego)

City officials announced the new installations to the public in an Instagram post on Thursday. Businesses and residents surrounding the new parking meters have been notified, a spokesperson for the city told NBC 7 on Friday.

While you may have seen the city of San Diego installing signs and painting curbs in preparation, the actual meter installations did not begun until Thursday.

"This will help manage the parking supply and increase turnover for the benefit of nearby residents and businesses," the city wrote in the Instagram post. City officials hope the new meters will make it easier for visitors to find parking and provide better parking management in the area.

Revenue collected from the parking meters will go to the city and the Downtown Community Parking District. That money will be spent on mobility-related projects in the area like neighborhood lighting, wayfinding for pedestrians and cyclists and crosswalk improvements, the city said.

The Instagram post was met with a plethora of negative comments, most commonly asking how workers, customers and students will park their cars for long hours in the East Village.