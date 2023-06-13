New laws may help with housing but could transform San Diego's rural communities

Twenty-one new California state laws could make thousands of new homes a reality over the next decade.

But while they're doing that, the new laws could also change the way some San Diego County communities look and feel.

“There’s a lot of legislation coming down from the state that impacts the local level,” explained Lynnette Santos, San Diego County’s chief of departmental operations for long-range planning.

They county is hosting several meetings through next week to inform people about the 2023 Housing Zoning Ordinance Update, which the San Diego County Board of Supervisors is expected to approve in July.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Santos said the new laws will help new housing projects get off the ground faster and provide more options. She said they will streamline senior housing developments, ADU construction and more affordable and emergency housing.

“It’s dire — we’re in a housing crisis right now,” Santos said. “We foresee that in the upcoming years, it’s only going to get worse.”

Donna Hodge, who lives in the South Bay community of Sunnyside, agrees.

“We understand that there’s a shortage of housing," Hodge told NBC 7. "That’s not to be ignored.”

Hodge and some of her neighbors said they will attend the county’s meeting on Wednesday evening. A group told NBC 7 they’re concerned about how the new laws will impact more rural communities like Sunnyside and Bonita.

“It’s peaceful, it’s tranquil,” Hodge said. “[New, denser housing] would change completely the community character…. To me, it would just be devastating.”

The roads through Sunnyside are lined with ranches and homes with large lots. Residents regularly ride horses down streets to trails surrounding the area. Hodge said they’re worried the county will allow a denser development like a large apartment complex to be built in between properties, disrupting the feel and look of their community.

“And that’s not something we want,” Hodge said. “We don’t want to see Bonita/Sunnyside destroyed.”

Santos encouraged people with questions or concerns to attend the meetings.

“It’s really important that they’re a part of the process, and that we understand what those concerns are,” she said.

“People should be aware of potentially what could happen in changing the character of our community,” agreed Hodge.