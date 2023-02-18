New Children's Museum Program Proves ‘The Kids Run This Place'

The kids run this place.

It’s something that becomes immediately clear when you step inside The New Children’s Museum, and it’s the inspiration behind the TKRTP Project.

The year-long initiative kicked-off Saturday morning with the opening of the Museum Portrait Gallery. It’s a collection of still portraits and moving images.

“We really wanted to take the opportunity to tell our story about who we are and who all the amazing people are who make up The New Children’s Museum community,” said NCM’s chief curator and director of audience engagement, Gabrielle Wyrick.

“TKRTP stands for ‘the kids run this place,’ which is the perfect description of this project,” Wyrick said.

2023 artists-in-residence SWISH Projects worked with students in the San Diego Unified School District to create the images. They’ll be leading additional workshops throughout the year.

“Kids, with SWISH, are going to be making ‘zines. They’re going to be making posters. They’re using photography. They’re using film,” Wyrick said.

SWISH will also collaborate with The New Children’s Museum to produce a monthly digital interview series led by youth correspondents.