NBC 7 Hosts 49th Congressional District Debate Friday

The 49th Congressional District race is a repeat showdown between the incumbent candidate U.S. Rep. Mike Levin, a Democrat, and his former Republican challenger from 2020, Brian Maryott.

After district boundaries were redrawn, the voter registration is almost evenly split, putting this district in the national spotlight as the Republicans are hoping to oust the incumbent and flip the seat in their quest to retake the majority in the House of Representatives in Washington D.C.

The candidates have greatly different positions on many of the important issues of the day from the economy to abortion to climate goals. Whoever the voters in the 49th choose will help determine the future direction our elected leaders take as they create a policy that will shape our lives.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The national spotlight is on the 49th congressional district as a battleground that the Republicans are hoping to flip in their quest to retake the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives

The 49th is a coastal district that spans from Dana Point to Del Mar. With the newly redrawn boundaries the district lost La Jolla and gained the Orange County city of Laguna Niguel.

Levin is a former environmental attorney and if elected, would be serving his third term in Congress. Maryott is a certified financial planner who served as the Mayor of San Juan Capistrano.

The debate will be moderated by NBC 7's Mark Mullen, Catherine Garcia and Priya Sridhar. You can tune in on Friday, October 14 at 6:30 P.M. on NBC 7.