NBC 7 and T20 to celebrate Veterans Day with festival and parade in San Diego

The Salute to Service Festival is on Veterans Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event takes place aboard the USS Midway Museum

The Veterans Day Parade is on Sunday, Nov. 12, and will start at 11 a.m. on Harbor Drive. It will also be livestreamed on NBC 7's streaming channel and on this page

Get your American flags ready, San Diegans! Veterans Day is almost here.

This year, the federal holiday is on Saturday, Nov. 11.

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are getting ready to honor those who served during the biggest annual Veterans Day celebrations in San Diego that are bound to get you into the patriotic spirit.

Here's what you need to know about the Salute to Service Festival and the Veterans Day Parade, which are both happening during the holiday weekend.

Salute to Service Festival

On Veterans Day, join us for the Salute to Service Festival — an event that attracts hundreds of veterans and is filled with live music, kid activities, contests, and, of course, free food and drinks.

Attendees can also explore exhibits paying homage to military history and participate in interactive sessions.

The festival takes place at the USS Midway Museum, located at 910 Harbor Drive, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All active-duty personnel, reservists, members of the National Guard and veterans can get themselves and up to four family members in for free. Don't forget to bring your military ID card.

For more information about the Salute to Service Festival, click here.

The event was held once again this year aboard the USS Midway Museum, reports NBC 7's Joe Little.

Veterans Day Parade

The next day, on Sunday, Nov. 12, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 will continue paying tribute to America's heroes during the Veterans Day Parade!

The parade will start at 11 a.m. on Harbor Drive, in front of the San Diego County Administration Building. The entire route is pictured below.

Can't attend in person? Sunday's parade will be livestreamed on our streaming channel and at the top of this article.

More information about the parade can be found here.