PHOTOS: NBC 7 and T20 celebrate Veterans Day 2023 in San Diego

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 got into the patriotic spirit this Veterans Day and honored those who served during the Salute to Service Festival in San Diego.

Members from both stations went aboard the USS Midway Museum on Saturday for an event filled with live music, kid activities, contests and free food and drinks to celebrate the holiday with hundreds of veterans.

Attendees explored exhibits paying homage to military history and participated in interactive sessions.

On Sunday, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 will continue paying tribute to America's heroes during the Veterans Day Parade.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. on Harbor Drive, in front of the San Diego County Administration Building. It will also be livestreamed on our streaming channel and in this article. More information about the parade can be found here.

Take a look at the celebration in photos below.