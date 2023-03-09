National City Teacher of the Year Re-Arrested on Additional Felony Charges

The award-winning National City teacher who was arrested last week on suspicion of child sex abuse was arrested again Thursday, after posting bail, on additional felony charges, National City Police said.

On March 7, National City Police officers arrested Jacqueline Ma, 34, who was a teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary, on child sex abuse charges after a concerned parent suspected that her 13-year-old child was possibly having an inappropriate relationship with their former teacher.

Ma was booked into Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility on three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, and three counts of oral copulation with a child under 14, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department records.

Ma made bail earlier this week and was due in court on March 14. Since then, NCPD detectives continued to actively investigate the case and conducted a surveillance operation, when detectives developed probable cause to re-arrest Ma on additional felony charges. Ma was arrested in the 3300 block of National Avenue in the City of San Diego and will be re-booked into Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility, NCPD said.

NBC 7's Amber Frias spoke to some parents about the accusations.

NBC 7 could not yet confirm what the additional charges are.

National City Police said they will not be releasing additional information as the victim is a minor and the investigation is ongoing.

"We know that our entire school community is as stunned as we were by this news. The district will cooperate with law enforcement and cannot comment any further on the pending investigation. We will continue to do everything possible to keep our students’ safety, needs, and education first and foremost," District Superintendent Leighangela Brady said in a statement released Tuesday.

Ma was named one of five 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year in an annual showcase of educators by Cox. In a profile about Ma announcing her award, Ma told Cox she "considers the relationships she maintains with her students her greatest accomplishments."

