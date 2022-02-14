Chula Vista

Names of Deceased in Chula Vista Car Crash Released; 2 Dogs Also Killed in Incident

The cause of the crash remains undetermined

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people who died in a single car crash in Chula Vista were identified Monday, authorities said Monday.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. Saturday when Marcellous D. Cisneros, 27, was traveling in a white Nissan Sentra and -- for reasons unknown -- lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree on the 500 block of East H Street, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiners Office.

Cisneros was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers Rashad Claybion Wallace, 27, and Ronnie Jacobs, 26, were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead, authorities said.

An unidentified fourth occupant was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries, Chula Vista police Lt. Matt Smith said. The current condition of the fourth occupant is unknown.

Two dogs inside the car also died in the crash, police said.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Chula VistaSan Diego CountySouth BayInvestigationcar crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us