3 People Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Car Crashes Into a Tree: CVPD

By Aleah Jarin

NBC 7

Three people are dead and one person is in critical condition after a car crashed into a tree in Chula Vista Saturday, the Chula Vista Police Department said.

According to CVPD, officers received several calls regarding a single car crash that happened around 4 p.m. in the 500 Block of East H Street.

Once police arrived on scene, they found a Nissan Sentra that had been travelling westbound when it collided head-on with a tree in the center median for unknown reasons. Police said there were four people inside the car at the time of the crash.

Officers and paramedics responded to provide lifesaving measures, but the driver ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The three passengers were transported to trauma centers where two of the passengers succumbed to their injuries, police said. One passenger remains in critical condition.

According to CVPD, there were also two dogs inside the car which were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification to family members. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined, police said.

The Chula Vista Police Traffic Bureau is currently investigating the accident.


Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department Traffic Bureau at 619-409-5833.

