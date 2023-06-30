MTS will ramp up San Diego region service for Fourth of July festivities

To avoid Independence Day vehicle traffic hassles, Metropolitan Transit System officials urged county residents Friday to use public transportation.

According to an MTS representative, people driving downtown for Tuesday's San Diego Padres/Los Angeles Angels baseball game -- which starts at 3:40 p.m. -- should expect limited parking and more traffic.

MTS will run extra service on its three trolley lines, which provide direct access to Petco Park in the East Village neighborhood.

Those going to the game may use the 12th & Imperial Transit Center or Gaslamp Quarter Station. Before the game, all three lines will run standard 15- minute service or better, MTS said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

After the game:

The Green Line will run 15-minute service and additional service as needed

UC San Diego Blue Line will run standard service

The Orange Line will have 15-minute service until at least 30 minutes after the game ends and offer additional service as needed

The popular Big Bay Boom fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. Tuesday, and viewing points are America Plaza, the San Diego Convention Center, the County Administration Center and Little Italy, the Gaslamp Quarter, the Santa Fe Depot and Seaport Village.

For trolley riders before the event:

The Green Line will offer regular 15-minute service, with one additional trip from Stadium Station to 12th and Imperial at 8:07 p.m.

UC San Diego Blue Line will have regular 15-minute service, and riders may take the line to County Center/Little Italy, Santa Fe Depot or America Plaza, or transfer to the Green Line and ride to one of its stations

Ride the Orange Line to the 12th and Imperial Transit Center, and transfer to the Green Line and ride to one of its stations listed above. Orange Line trains will be departing each station every 15 minutes throughout the day

After the fireworks event:

Along with regular 30-minute eastbound service on the Green Line, additional trips will run eastbound and westbound during the event (passengers heading north from Santa Fe Depot or County Center/Little Italy should board the first train and then transfer at Old Town, if needed)

The UC San Diego Blue Line will have one northbound trip from the Santa Fe Depot to UTC at 9:23 p.m., and three additional northbound trips at Santa Fe Depot (9:47 p.m., 10:07 p.m. and 10:37 p.m.)

Southbound service will be every 15 minutes from America Plaza, across the street from Santa Fe Depot, to San Ysidro

The Orange Line will run every 30 minutes during the event, and 15- minute service will resume eastbound as the show is winding down, with the last trip scheduled for 10:26 p.m.

MTS officials encouraged passengers to use free transit station parking before getting on the trolley, and lots are available along all three lines.

Transfers from the Orange and UC San Diego Blue lines to the Green Line can be made downtown at 12th & Imperial Transit Center or Santa Fe Depot.

Riders are advised to download the PRONTO app or use a PRONTO card, and load $5 in advance for a round-trip adult fare or $3 for senior citizens. Before boarding, riders must tap or scan their trolley passes at a station validator.

On Tuesday, fare-paying transit riders may have one guest join them with them free of charge.

Children 5 and under may ride free, with no pass required. Children ages 6-18 can also use MTS free via the Youth Opportunity Pass program, with valid Youth PRONTO card or Youth app account.

The city of Coronado will also have a free shuttle available to the island. The information can be found here.

MTS will provide Sunday service on most routes; more details are available here.

MTS' administrative offices and Transit Store, customer service and PRONTO support will be closed on Tuesday, in observance of the holiday, and will reopen on Wednesday.