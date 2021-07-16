MTS Launches Free Wi-Fi Pilot Program on 10 Buses

The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has launched a free Wi-Fi program on 10 buses to test internet access for its riders.

The 10 buses will be deployed on routes throughout the MTS service territory. MTS said this is a first for MTS buses and if successful, could be expanded to more buses and trolleys.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“We live in a digital age where being able to access the internet is an important part of our day-to-day activities. Whether we are using the internet for work or school, having internet access is crucial to ensure a person’s success," said Nathan Fletcher, MTS Board Chair, and Chair, San Diego County Board of Supervisors. “This pilot program aims to help bridge the technology gap. If successful, we will be studying ways to expand it across the region.”

You can visit the MTS website to see which routes will have Wi-Fi each day. Dedicated signs will also be near the boarding areas to let riders know if they are boarding a Wi-Fi-enabled bus.

To access the internet MTS said, riders will have to be onboard and enable a Wi-Fi connection on their personal device. An MTS splash page will pop up where they will need to accept terms and conditions to connect and then riders will be able to use the internet.

Throughout the pilot program, staff will monitor and evaluate the Wi-Fi performance by gathering customer feedback.