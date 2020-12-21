Motorcyclist Killed in Fatal Collision in I-15

A motorcyclist collided with a pick-up truck on Interstate 15, launching the rider into traffic lanes where he was struck by multiple vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.

The CHP is seeking witnesses to the collision, which occurred about 9:55 p.m. Sunday near Via Rancho Parkway.

A 48-year-old man from Chula Vista was riding a Harley Davidson Softail on the Centre City Parkway on-ramp to the southbound I-15 at a high rate of speed, according to CHP Officer Mark Latulippe. As the motorcyclist transitioned from the ramp onto the freeway, he sideswiped a Toyota Tundra traveling in the far right lane, the officer said.

The initial contact between the Toyota and the Harley Davidson caused the motorcyclist to lose control, and the rider to be ejected, he said. Before emergency personnel arrived at the scene, multiple vehicles struck the motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not immediately identified.