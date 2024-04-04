Motorcyclist killed in crash on SR-94 during early morning commute

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday when he crashed his two-wheeler on state Route 94 near Chollas Lake Park and then was struck by several vehicles.

The traffic fatality occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday on the westbound side of the freeway, just east of Kelton Road in Oak Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. His name and age were not immediately available.

The accident left three westbound lanes blocked in the area for a time. The stretch of freeway fully opened around 9 a.m., the CHP reported.