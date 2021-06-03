Motorcyclist Dies After La Mesa Crash: Police

A motorcyclist died Wednesday night after being involved in a crash in La Mesa, police confirmed.

The crash happened at around 8:20 p.m. at Fletcher Parkway and Dallas Street, just east of state Route 125. La Mesa Police Department Lt. Katy Lynch said a motorcyclist collided with another motorist; the motorcyclist suffered severe injuries and died shortly thereafter at a local hospital.

The other motorist stayed at the scene. Lynch said alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the deadly crash.

No other injuries were reported. No further details were immediately released by police.