Morena Boulevard near USD closed through morning due to water main break

By NBC 7 Staff

Morning commuters can expect some delays near the University of San Diego Campus on Thursday morning as city crews are working on repairs of a water main that broke.

The incident happened at around the 1200 block of Morena Boulevard and prompted the closure in both directions between Savannah and Dorcas Streets and will likely remain closed throughout the morning, officials said.

No information was released as to what caused the water main break.

No other information was available.

