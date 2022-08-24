San Diego Gas and Electric

Power Outage Leaves 14K SDG&E Customers Without Power in Eastern San Diego, La Mesa, El Cajon

The outage was affecting areas including Lake Murray, Mission Gorge, Sycamore Canyon, La Mesa, Fletcher Hills, El Cajon, Grantville, Allied Gardens, Del Cerro, Rolando, Talmadge and Kensington

A power outage in Eastern San Diego County left more than 14,000 homes and businesses temporarily without power Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson with San Diego Gas & Electric.

The outage started at about 8:40 a.m. and initially affected thousands in Lake Murray, Mission Gorge, Sycamore Canyon, La Mesa, Fletcher Hills, El Cajon, Grantville, Allied Gardens, Del Cerro, Rolando, Talmadge and Kensington.

The cause of the outage was not known.

SDG&E expected power to be restored by 11 a.m. but some neighborhoods saw electricity being restored just after 10 a.m. SDG&E's outage map listed nearly 7,000 people still without power at that time.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information develops.

