PHOTOS: Here Are Pets You Can Adopt Today For NBC 7/T20's ‘Clear the Shelters'

Thousands of dogs, cats, bunnies and even the occasional pig are sitting in San Diego County animal shelters just waiting for someone to give them the love they deserve.
NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 want to help those loveable creatures find their forever homes -- and you can help. Through the month of August, our stations will be featuring adoptable pets from 11 San Diego County shelters to help "Clear the Shelters."
Clear the Shelters
Here is what you need to know about NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's Clear the Shelters event
If you see someone that you feel could be your friend for a lifetime, contact the animal shelter listed below to take them home.
Here are today's featured pets, which are just a few of the thousands of local animals who need loving homes:
Everyone, meet Bello! This charming boy lives up to his name since he’s simply a stunner. He’s a 1-year-old Siberian husky and weighs about 60 pounds, so he’s a big guy who will want a good amount of space! Bello is just a little reserved at first, but he’s a lover with those he warms up to. If he sounds like the guy for you, he’s ready for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society’s Oceanside campus.
We’re happy to introduce you to Duchess! This pretty lady is a 7-year-old American pit bull terrier and is looking for someone to give her the love and attention she deserves. She’s a spirited gal who loves to play and would love nothing more than to join a household that can keep up with her energy. Want to meet Duchess? You can do so at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego campus.
He’s a little bit of an introvert but once he warms up to you, he’s all yours. Everyone, meet Izzy! This fuzzy fellow is a 4-year-old guinea pig who is looking for his forever home. Izzy can be a bit skittish at first, but that’s just him being shy and getting to know you. He loves to nosh on green veggies and hay, and he’d appreciate pellets to upkeep his health. Sound like a good match? He’s waiting for you at the San Diego Humane Society’s Oceanside campus.
Where to Adopt Shelter Pets in San Diego County
NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are partnering with 11 San Diego County animal shelters to help local pets find their forever homes. Here are the locations where you can find a furry friend to take home:
North County
- San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus
572 Airport Road, Oceanside, CA
- ARE Animal Rescue Inc
4712 College Blvd., Oceanside, CA
- San Diego Humane Society - Escondido Campus
3500 Burnet Drive, Escondido, CA
- Rancho Coastal Humane Society
389 Requeza Street, Encinitas, CA
San Diego Central
- The Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center
1006 Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA
- Mission Bay Puppy Rescue
3896 Bayside Walk, San Diego , CA
- San Diego Humane Society - San Diego Campus
5500 Gaines Street, San Diego, CA
- Woofs and Wags Dog Rescue
3610 Rosecrans Street, San Diego, CA
South and East County
- San Diego Humane Society - El Cajon Campus
1373 N. Marshall Ave., El Cajon, CA
- Friends of Cats Inc.
15587 Olde Highway 80, El Cajon, CA
- Chula Vista Animal Care Facility
130 Beyer Way, Chula Vista, CA
