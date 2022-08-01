adoptable pets

PHOTOS: Here Are Pets You Can Adopt Today For NBC 7/T20's ‘Clear the Shelters'

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are partnering with local shelters to help find homes for thousands of adoptable pets in San Diego County. Every day, we'll feature four loveable pets that you can take home

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thousands of dogs, cats, bunnies and even the occasional pig are sitting in San Diego County animal shelters just waiting for someone to give them the love they deserve.

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 want to help those loveable creatures find their forever homes -- and you can help. Through the month of August, our stations will be featuring adoptable pets from 11 San Diego County shelters to help "Clear the Shelters."

NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations will partner with local animal shelters and rescues from August 1 to August 31

If you see someone that you feel could be your friend for a lifetime, contact the animal shelter listed below to take them home.

Here are today's featured pets, which are just a few of the thousands of local animals who need loving homes:

A husky named Bello.
San Diego Humane Society
A husky named Bello.

Everyone, meet Bello! This charming boy lives up to his name since he’s simply a stunner. He’s a 1-year-old Siberian husky and weighs about 60 pounds, so he’s a big guy who will want a good amount of space! Bello is just a little reserved at first, but he’s a lover with those he warms up to. If he sounds like the guy for you, he’s ready for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society’s Oceanside campus.

Learn more about Bello

Duchess the dog.
San Diego Humane Society
Duchess the dog.

We’re happy to introduce you to Duchess! This pretty lady is a 7-year-old American pit bull terrier and is looking for someone to give her the love and attention she deserves. She’s a spirited gal who loves to play and would love nothing more than to join a household that can keep up with her energy. Want to meet Duchess? You can do so at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego campus.

Learn more about Duchess

Izzy the guinea pig.
San Diego Humane Society
Izzy the guinea pig.

He’s a little bit of an introvert but once he warms up to you, he’s all yours. Everyone, meet Izzy! This fuzzy fellow is a 4-year-old guinea pig who is looking for his forever home. Izzy can be a bit skittish at first, but that’s just him being shy and getting to know you. He loves to nosh on green veggies and hay, and he’d appreciate pellets to upkeep his health. Sound like a good match? He’s waiting for you at the San Diego Humane Society’s Oceanside campus.

Learn more about Izzy

Where to Adopt Shelter Pets in San Diego County

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are partnering with 11 San Diego County animal shelters to help local pets find their forever homes. Here are the locations where you can find a furry friend to take home:

North County

  • San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus
    572 Airport Road, Oceanside, CA
  • ARE Animal Rescue Inc
    4712 College Blvd., Oceanside, CA
  • San Diego Humane Society - Escondido Campus
    3500 Burnet Drive, Escondido, CA
  • Rancho Coastal Humane Society
    389 Requeza Street, Encinitas, CA

San Diego Central

South and East County

Online Only

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's Ana Cristina Sánchez offers some tips on what you should consider before adopting.

