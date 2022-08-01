PHOTOS: Here Are Pets You Can Adopt Today For NBC 7/T20's ‘Clear the Shelters'

Thousands of dogs, cats, bunnies and even the occasional pig are sitting in San Diego County animal shelters just waiting for someone to give them the love they deserve.

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 want to help those loveable creatures find their forever homes -- and you can help. Through the month of August, our stations will be featuring adoptable pets from 11 San Diego County shelters to help "Clear the Shelters."

NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations will partner with local animal shelters and rescues from August 1 to August 31

If you see someone that you feel could be your friend for a lifetime, contact the animal shelter listed below to take them home.

Here are today's featured pets, which are just a few of the thousands of local animals who need loving homes:

San Diego Humane Society

Everyone, meet Bello! This charming boy lives up to his name since he’s simply a stunner. He’s a 1-year-old Siberian husky and weighs about 60 pounds, so he’s a big guy who will want a good amount of space! Bello is just a little reserved at first, but he’s a lover with those he warms up to. If he sounds like the guy for you, he’s ready for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society’s Oceanside campus.

San Diego Humane Society

We’re happy to introduce you to Duchess! This pretty lady is a 7-year-old American pit bull terrier and is looking for someone to give her the love and attention she deserves. She’s a spirited gal who loves to play and would love nothing more than to join a household that can keep up with her energy. Want to meet Duchess? You can do so at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego campus.

San Diego Humane Society

He’s a little bit of an introvert but once he warms up to you, he’s all yours. Everyone, meet Izzy! This fuzzy fellow is a 4-year-old guinea pig who is looking for his forever home. Izzy can be a bit skittish at first, but that’s just him being shy and getting to know you. He loves to nosh on green veggies and hay, and he’d appreciate pellets to upkeep his health. Sound like a good match? He’s waiting for you at the San Diego Humane Society’s Oceanside campus.

