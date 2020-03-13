More Rain Today, Stronger Storm Next Week

Our unsettled weather pattern will continue Friday as scattered showers create slippery conditions on the road.

Spotty, light showers that are coming from that same storm system that drenched the county on Tuesday are expected throughout the day as they move onshore. Although the showers are expected to be light, there will be some pockets of isolated heavy rain at times.

Temperatures will remain cool on Friday and will struggle to reach mid-60s.

As the weekend progresses, the storm will finally move away, but we won’t be done with the wet weather just yet.

Another disturbance will make its way to the county next Tuesday through Thursday, which means more rain for the region and snow for the mountain. This week’s storm was too warm to trigger snow because of its tropical influence, but the upcoming storm will be colder and stormier.