Mom, Toddler Deaths at Petco Park Last Fall Were Homicide-Suicide: SDPD

Law-enforcement investigators have released the cause of death for a San Diego mother and her child who died last fall outside Petco Park.

The deaths last September of San Diego residents Raquel Wilkins, 40, and her 2-year-old son, Denzel Browning-Wilkins, were deemed suspicious at the time. The pair died of traumatic injuries when they fell from the concourse and landed on the sidewalk at Tony Gwynn Way on Sept. 25, despite lifesaving efforts.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

NBC 7's Dana Griffin has the latest on the tragic falling deaths at Petco Park over the weekend, and the identities of the vicitm.

On Wednesday, police said that after a comprehensive investigation, detectives had, "in consultation with the San Diego County Medical Examiner," classified Raquel's death as a suicide and Denzel's as a homicide.

According to an attorney hired by the Wilkins' family, San Diego police had been investigating the incident as a murder-suicide since the event occurred.

"The police department understands the interest in this tragic event and the questions that have arisen," an SDPD representative said at the time. "How and why this happened are questions on the mind of many, especially the investigators looking for answers in this heartbreaking case."

NBC 7's Dana Griffin heard from a witness who was sitting one table away from a mother and child who fell to their deaths over a railing at Petco Park.

Police officials said in a news release issued Wednesday that their probe "included dozens of interviews, reviewing of available video footage and collecting background information to determine what led to the deaths."

No other details about the incident were released by police, who said that it would "not be making any further comment on the case" and that the family was asking for privacy "during this difficult time."

After the police released the death classifications on Wednesday, the San Diego Padres released the following statement via a spokesman: “In light of today’s statement from the San Diego Police Department, we want to reiterate our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of those involved in this tragedy.”